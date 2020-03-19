Public access to St. Louis County government building is restricted

CLAYTON — St. Louis County has closed most of the nine-story county administration building to the public, providing services only on the street level starting Thursday.

In a statement, County Executive Sam Page said he had ordered offices in the building at 41 South Central Avenue to use social distancing techniques, for example, issuing marriage licenses and notary oaths from behind glass partitions, and using drop boxes to limit face-to-face interaction.

Drop boxes are available at 41 South Central for the county assessor, office of community development, deeds and marriage licenses, parks department, planning department, public works department, collector of revenue and treasury.

Marriage licenses and notary oaths will be conducted in the entryway of the Courts building at 105 South Central.

Some operations are being suspended that involve in-person transactions, with those employees being reassigned to help with the COVID-19 response.

People were asked to try the county website, www.stlouisco.com, or call 314-615-5000 for county services. For information about changes due to the pandemic the public should visit www.stlcorona.com.

