Public can now listen to St. Louis federal court hearings by phone

ST. LOUIS — The public can now listen to federal civil and criminal court hearings in St. Louis by phone.

It’s a way to maintain public access to court hearings while still maintaining the social distancing that helps slow the spread of the new coronavirus, officials said.

Members of the public can call in, in “listen-only mode,” to proceedings in the two courtrooms in U.S. District Court in St. Louis that are being used for hearings, as well as one courtroom in the Cape Girardeau courthouse.

A list of the daily hearings, as well as instructions for listening, are available at www.moed.uscourts.gov.

Recording the proceedings is still forbidden, however.

Last week, the court began holding plea and sentencing hearings by video link, with the various parties in different locations, both inside and outside the courthouse.

This week, court officials were able to link defendants by video from jail so that they don’t have to travel to the courthouse.

It's part of a nationwide effort to both ensure court hearings go forward and that the public still has access.

