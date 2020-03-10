You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Questions about coronavirus? Post-Dispatch to host Facebook Live video, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
0 comments

Questions about coronavirus? Post-Dispatch to host Facebook Live video, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Got questions about the coronavirus?

Post-Dispatch health reporter Michele Munz and columnist Aisha Sultan will host an interview on Facebook Live with a local expert at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Readers can leave their questions in the comments on this article or tune in to the interview Wednesday and send questions during the live video. Be sure to like the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Facebook page.

The expert is SSM Health chief medical officer Dr. Alexander Garza. As the chief medical officer, he is in charge of patient safety for the health system's 20 hospitals. Garza also served as the chief medical officer to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, where he helped protect the U.S. against bioterrorism and led the U.S. response to the 2009 H1N1 flu pandemic.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sign up for our free Coronavirus Update e-newsletter, including the latest travel restrictions and practical guidance from trusted, local experts..




Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports