Rain ponchos instead of medical gowns? It's make-do at some St. Louis-area fire stations amid the coronavirus

John Nowak, ambulance operations manager for MedStar EMS, said at a recent St. Clair County briefing that most people with COVID-19 symptoms drive themselves to the hospital. Some people with other ailments are avoiding a call to 911 for an illness because they are worried they will end up going to a hospital and being exposed to the virus there, Nowak said.

Others just don't want to bother busy first responders, Nowak said. On a recent night, an elderly woman called MedStar two or three days after falling in her home, Nowak said. "She had three broken ribs and was laying at home, suffering in pain, and her reasoning to me was because she did not want to put the burden on us, she knew that everybody was inundated, from the EMS to the hospitals," Nowak said.

Coronavirus calls

Statewide stay-at-home orders mean fewer people on the roads, which translates to fewer vehicle crashes. But some first responders say the sick calls are on the rise. Pattonville's overall call volume is down about 20%, the district says, because of such things as lack of commerce, vehicle traffic and sporting events. But 911 calls for people with COVID-19 symptoms now make up 80 to 85% of the EMS calls.