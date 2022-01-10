Rapid testing for omicron: Is a nose swab enough?

The fast-spreading omicron variant has made us more reliant on rapid at-home antigen tests to tell us if we have COVID-19. But should we be swabbing our throats as well as our noses?

For now, the guidance depends on where you live.

Some scientists have said people can transmit omicron when it has infected their throat and saliva but before the virus has reached their noses, so swabbing the nostrils early in the infection will not pick it up.

A small recent U.S. study backed up that view. PCR tests of the saliva from 29 people infected with omicron detected the virus on average three days before nose samples were positive in antigen, or so-called lateral flow, tests.