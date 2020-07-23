Record-breaking, again: Missouri reports 1,637 new cases as virus surges across state

Missouri again reported its largest single-day increase in new COVID-19 cases Thursday, marking the sixth time in nine days the state has set a new single-day high.

In Missouri, state officials announced 1,637 new cases Thursday, 336 more than the previous record set one day prior. The state also announced an additional 20 deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total since the first cases were reported to 1,179.

Missouri’s record cases on Thursday is higher than neighboring Illinois’ report of 1,624 new cases on the same day, though the Illinois population is double Missouri’s population.

More than 40 states have some sort of mask mandate in place, but Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has resisted any effort to issue such a statewide mandate. During an appearances Thursday to talk about fighting crime, the governor was photographed wearing a mask.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reported the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations in the region remained at 239 from Wednesday. This average reflects a decrease in COVID-positive patients to 235 Thursday from 252 Wednesday, as well as patients suspected of having the virus, which decreased to 115 from 175.