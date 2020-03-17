Regeneron plans coronavirus trials by early summer for newly identified antibodies
Regeneron plans coronavirus trials by early summer for newly identified antibodies

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow. (NIAID-RML via AP)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. said on Tuesday it had identified hundreds of antibodies that could treat the coronavirus and it planned to begin clinical trials by early summer, sending the drugmaker’s shares up 10%.

The announcement comes a day after the drugmaker started testing its rheumatoid arthritis drug, Kevzara, with partner Sanofi against the virus.

Regeneron said it will select the top two antibodies to develop a “cocktail” treatment, which the company is looking to manufacture on a large scale by mid-April.

The company said it was working to make smaller quantities available for initial testing and produce hundreds of thousands of doses per month by the end of summer.

The efforts are a part of the company’s partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop a coronavirus treatment.

Regeneron also said it was working with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Defense Authority to further increase its manufacturing capacity

