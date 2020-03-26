Release more prisoners now, medical, religious, academic leaders ask Missouri Supreme Court

CLAYTON — Coalitions of leaders from civil rights groups, academia, houses of worship, law enforcement and medicine urged the Missouri Supreme Court in letters Thursday to free inmates from jails and prisons during the coronavirus pandemic.

A letter from Missouri Public Defender Mary Fox asked for the release of all people serving sentences in a city or county jail on probation violations, those at risk of illness or death because of health conditions, those convicted of misdemeanors or municipal ordinance violations, and those confined before trial on nonviolent misdemeanors, municipal ordinance violations or class C felony charges or lower. (Class C felonies include first-degree involuntary manslaughter and third-degree child molestation.)

Fox’s letter did not call for releasing inmates in state prisons.

It was not immediately clear how many jail inmates in the state would be released by such an order. St. Louis and St. Louis County have already said they planned to release more than 140 offenders out of concern to limit the spread of the new coronavirus. The city’s public defender said he was filing motions to release or lower bail for about 190 other cases. The St. Charles County jail has also seen its population drop by 20% in recent days.

“With the virus rapidly spreading across Missouri and the rest of the country, and people cycling in and out of city and county jails daily, it is a matter of when — not if — the virus will infiltrate Missouri’s jails,” Fox wrote. “Action taken now can avoid death, suffering, and the creation of hundreds more contagious individuals desperately looking for beds in an overburdened healthcare system.”