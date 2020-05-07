Reopening dates for beauty and barber shops, nail salons and tattoo studios in St. Louis in flux

The mayor said businesses would be required to have employees dealing directly with customers to wear masks and that employers would be required to supply them.

Krewson, like Page, said she is considering authorizing businesses to refuse service to customers who aren't covering their faces.

The mayor said the tentative plan for relaxing restrictions will strongly recommend that customers wear masks but wouldn't require it. She said social distancing — staying six feet away from others — also will be urged.

Krewson added that a current ban on social gatherings of more than 10 people is likely to be continued "for a while."

The city and county are both expected to release further details later this week.

The mayor said details for reopening City Hall and other city government buildings have yet to be worked out but that large numbers of people in the general public won't be allowed in all at once. The reopenings will take place gradually, she said.

"We can't flood City Hall with visitors on May 18," she said.

Krewson said she and Page are working on the reopening plan in conjunction with the pandemic task force established by metro area hospitals.