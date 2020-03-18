Rep. Ann Wagner in quarantine after potential coronavirus exposure

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner, a Republican from Ballwin, has quarantined herself after possible exposure to the new coronavirus, she said late Wednesday.

“Last week I participated in a small group meeting with a colleague who has since tested positive for COVID-19," she said in a statement. "After discussions with the Attending Physician of the United States Congress, and out of an abundance of caution, I will be self-quarantining."

Wagner said she felt fine and did not have any symptoms.

She said she would work remotely with Congress “to provide a strong and effective response for everyone impacted by this virus.”