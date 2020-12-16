 Skip to main content
Report: Health worker in Alaska had serious allergic reaction after Pfizer's vaccine
RUETERS — A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the person's health.

The allergic reaction occurred on Tuesday and the person was in stable condition after being hospitalized, the New York Times reported

It was not clear if the person had a history of allergic reactions, the report said.

Pfizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has advised people with allergies to consult with their doctors to make sure that they are not allergic to any of the component of the vaccine.

Britain's medicine regulator earlier this month said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine after two reports of serious allergic reactions. 

