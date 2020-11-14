Republican governor of deep-red North Dakota issues statewide mask order

Burgum also directed all bars and restaurants to limit capacity to 50%, and closed all in-person service between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Large-scale venues also are limited to 25% capacity.

Playoff championship contests and performance events sponsored by the North Dakota High School Activities Association during the month of November may continue under the order. But all high school winter sports and other extracurricular K-12 school activities are suspended until Dec. 14.

Burgum said the pause in activities will help keep schools open to in-person instruction.

The order comes after the state reached a grim new milestone on Friday as its COVID-19 death toll eclipsed the 700 mark, rising by 10 to 707, according to state health data.

The deaths reported Friday bring the total to 144 in November alone, or about a dozen deaths daily for the month.

Health officials on Friday also recorded 1,441 new coronavirus infections. That raises the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 60,602.

Burgum for months had avoided statewide mandates regarding mask-wearing and business occupancies, instead stressing a personal responsibility message.