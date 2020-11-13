 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican governor of deep-red West Virginia issues a statewide mask order
0 comments

Republican governor of deep-red West Virginia issues a statewide mask order

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
The Latest: Gov. Herbert declares state of emergency in Utah

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice prepares for a debate with Democratic challenger, Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, Tuesday Oct. 13. 2020, in Morgantown, W.Va. Justice announced on Friday, Nov. 13, a mandatory face covering requirement indoors at businesses and all other spaces will take effect at midnight. Justice said businesses will need to post mask requirements at establishments under the rules of his executive order. (AP Photo/Kathy Batten, File)

 Kathy Batten

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice ordered the wearing of masks at all times in businesses and other indoor spaces starting at midnight.

The Republican governor say businesses will need to post signs notifying entrants of the mask requirement under his executive order. Justice urged businesses that encounter patrons not wearing a mask to call the police.

“It’s just silly to be in a public building with strangers walking around without a mask on,” Justice said at a press conference Friday. “Even if you have this macho belief or whatever it may be, it’s silly.”

Justice says public and private schools must use remote instruction from Thanksgiving through Dec. 3. All winter high school sports are postponed until Jan. 11.

On Friday, the state reported 563 coronavirus cases, bringing the total to more than 28,000. West Virginia added 11 deaths to reach 565 confirmed deaths.

President Donald J. Trump handily defeated Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, garnering nearly 69% of West Virginia’s vote.

0 comments

Tags

Metro

Watch now: Nature Playscape under construction in Forest Park

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports