Request for restraining order over St. Louis County's mask mandate in judge's hands

CLAYTON — Lawyers for the Missouri Attorney General's Office and St. Louis County government faced off Tuesday in a virtual hearing to debate whether the St. Louis County Council had the authority to terminate a mask mandate aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
The county issued its mandate on July 26, with Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office suing the same day in St. Louis County Circuit Court to block it. The next day, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 to terminate the mandate. County Executive Sam Page asserted the health order still stood, and Schmitt's office then sought a restraining order.
A hearing Tuesday before Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo focused on the County Council's authority to reverse the order issued by Page and county Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan.
Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer argued that state law is "clear cut" that political subdivisions such as the County Council have the power to rescind public health orders in response to infectious diseases. He said a temporary restraining order is needed to stop the mask order's "irreparable injury" from being inflicted upon St. Louis County's residents.
The effect of the "unlawful mask mandate," Sauer said, includes the "human harms from the social isolation and the impact on children, the impact on small businesses and things of that nature."
Neal Perryman, a lawyer representing St. Louis County, argued that the mask mandate is legal and that none of the previous legal challenges to St. Louis County's public health orders since the start of the pandemic has prevailed. Perryman said the mask order doesn't restrict access to anyone, close local businesses nor restrict occupancy. He argued that issuing a temporary restraining order would be premature and would only create greater uncertainty in St. Louis County, particularly if a higher court overturns it later.
"This is not some absurd, crazy idea that the state's brief would lead you to believe that it is," Perryman said. "It says wear a mask when you're in a private space or indoor public space with exceptions to deal with religious issues, people with disabilities, people that are hard of hearing."
Tuesday's hearing did not deal with a similar mask order in St. Louis although lawyers for the city did observe the arguments.
Ribaudo said she will issue a written order before the end of Tuesday and that she will make her decision based on the law and not from people's personal beliefs about wearing masks.
"I want to make it clear that any decision this court would make is not specific to those issues," Ribaudo said. "This is a legal decision that this court would be entertaining, not a political issue."