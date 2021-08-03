Request for restraining order over St. Louis County's mask mandate in judge's hands

Neal Perryman, a lawyer representing St. Louis County, argued that the mask mandate is legal and that none of the previous legal challenges to St. Louis County's public health orders since the start of the pandemic has prevailed. Perryman said the mask order doesn't restrict access to anyone, close local businesses nor restrict occupancy. He argued that issuing a temporary restraining order would be premature and would only create greater uncertainty in St. Louis County, particularly if a higher court overturns it later.

"This is not some absurd, crazy idea that the state's brief would lead you to believe that it is," Perryman said. "It says wear a mask when you're in a private space or indoor public space with exceptions to deal with religious issues, people with disabilities, people that are hard of hearing."

Tuesday's hearing did not deal with a similar mask order in St. Louis although lawyers for the city did observe the arguments.

Ribaudo said she will issue a written order before the end of Tuesday and that she will make her decision based on the law and not from people's personal beliefs about wearing masks.

"I want to make it clear that any decision this court would make is not specific to those issues," Ribaudo said. "This is a legal decision that this court would be entertaining, not a political issue."

