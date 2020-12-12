Researchers evaluating COVID-19 precautions at St. Louis, Springfield schools

ST. LOUIS — Researchers from local universities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are evaluating COVID-19 precautions in St. Louis and Springfield area schools.

The project includes Pattonville School District, Uthoff Valley Elementary School in the Rockwood School District, Chaminade College Preparatory School, Nerinx Hall, and several schools in the Springfield area, according to Lisa Cox, spokeswoman for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The team includes researchers from Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis University and the CDC.

The researchers will interview students and staff who volunteer to participate. When a coronavirus case is identified, close contacts will self-monitor for symptoms, and will be tested using the saliva tests developed by Washington University. The project will track cases in schools and extracurricular activities like sports, band and choir.

