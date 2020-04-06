Resident at St. Louis senior-living apartments dies of COVID-19; employee tests positive

ST. LOUIS — A resident of a low-income, independent-living apartment for older adults has died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, a spokesperson for the complex said Monday.
The resident of Friendly Temple apartments died April 1 at a hospital where she had been since March 19, said Christi Utterback, regional director for St. Andrew's senior living communities. St. Andrews owns Friendly Temple, at 5545 Wells Avenue, and several other facilities in the St. Louis area.
The resident, a woman who is at least 60 years old, had not complained of any health complications, Utterback said. The woman left her apartment, where she lived alone, on her own March 18 before she was hospitalized, Utterback said.
A St. Andrews employee who also tested positive for COVID-19 has been hospitalized and in stable condition since April 29, Utterback said.
The employee helped oversee management at Friendly Temple and eight other St. Andrews-owned buildings in the St. Louis area, she said. The employee did not show symptoms when he was last at work on March 27. Utterback did not know when the employee was last at Friendly Temple.
No other residents of Friendly Temple have shown symptoms of the coronavirus, Utterback said. Employees have screened residents for symptoms and taken their temperatures, she said.
The building houses about 100 adults older than 62. Residents and their relatives were informed of the COVID-19 cases in a letter April 1.
Weeks ago, managers restricted visitors to the building to health care workers and relatives, Utterback said. They are screened at the door for symptoms, she said.
But because Temple is an independent-living complex, residents cannot be forbidden from coming and going as they are in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, Utterback said. Communal areas of the building have been closed and staff encourage residents to stay at home as much as possible, she said.
Health officials have not told St. Andrews if the woman who died of COVID-19 was exposed to the disease in the building or elsewhere, Utterback said.
"I would say the chances of being exposed in our building are less than getting it out in the public," she said. "We have taken all precautions."
Ruby Hammonds, 76, lives at Friendly Temple. Hammonds often saw the woman who died of COVID-19 in passing, she said.
"She had a pretty bad cough the last time I saw her, Hammonds said.
Hammonds said she wants to get tested for COVID-19 but is discouraged by reports of strict requirements to get tested, amid a national shortage of equipment. She called on St. Andrews to take further precautions beyond restricting visitors and closing common areas.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.