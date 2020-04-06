Resident at St. Louis senior-living apartments dies of COVID-19; employee tests positive

The building houses about 100 adults older than 62. Residents and their relatives were informed of the COVID-19 cases in a letter April 1.

Weeks ago, managers restricted visitors to the building to health care workers and relatives, Utterback said. They are screened at the door for symptoms, she said.

But because Temple is an independent-living complex, residents cannot be forbidden from coming and going as they are in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities, Utterback said. Communal areas of the building have been closed and staff encourage residents to stay at home as much as possible, she said.

Health officials have not told St. Andrews if the woman who died of COVID-19 was exposed to the disease in the building or elsewhere, Utterback said.

"I would say the chances of being exposed in our building are less than getting it out in the public," she said. "We have taken all precautions."

Ruby Hammonds, 76, lives at Friendly Temple. Hammonds often saw the woman who died of COVID-19 in passing, she said.

"She had a pretty bad cough the last time I saw her, Hammonds said.

Hammonds said she wants to get tested for COVID-19 but is discouraged by reports of strict requirements to get tested, amid a national shortage of equipment. She called on St. Andrews to take further precautions beyond restricting visitors and closing common areas.

