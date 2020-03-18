You are the owner of this article.
Resources for area seniors who need meals, transportation, other help
Resources for area seniors who need meals, transportation, other help

ST. LOUIS – As more businesses cut hours and services to stem the spread of the coronavirus, some older adults are on edge about getting their day-to-day needs met as they hunker down in isolation.

St. Louis Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Dave Sykora said Wednesday that the agency continues to deliver meals and provide “necessary” — not emergency — transportation for city residents to places like the grocery store and pharmacy.   

The information line for the city service is (314) 612-5918.

“Somebody answers it from 8 o’clock to 5,” Sykora said.

Transportation offered through Aging Ahead, a similar agency that serves older adults in St. Charles, St. Louis, Franklin and Jefferson counties, has become “very limited,” said Executive Director Lisa Knoll.

She encouraged older adults in those four counties to call Aging Ahead at (800) 243-6060, should they need to be signed up for Meals on Wheels or help navigating pharmacy and grocery store home-delivery services.

“What’s important about calling here, they can talk to somebody who can be reassuring for them,” Knoll said.

For questions specifically about the coronavirus, city residents can call the St. Louis Health Department at (314) 657-1499 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday-Friday, which has a person answering the phone.

The St. Louis County coronavirus hotline is (314) 615-2660.

The Missouri hotline number is (877) 435-8411.

