Reverend and former St. Louis police officer dies of coronavirus

ST. LOUIS — Rev. Carl S. Smith, a former officer with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, has died of complications from coronavirus, according to officials in the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition.
Bishop Elijah Hankerson, president of the clergy coalition, wrote in a Facebook post that Smith, vice president of the coalition, was a "man of great wisdom" and Hankerson counted him as a personal friend.
