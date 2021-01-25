Scarce niche syringes complicate U.S. plan to squeeze more COVID shots from Pfizer vials

The U.S. government’s effort to squeeze more doses from Pfizer Inc.’s COVID-19 vaccine vials is spurring unanticipated demand for specialized syringes that the world’s largest syringe supplier says exceeds existing capacity.

Becton Dickinson and Co. began scaling up syringe production months in advance of the vaccine rollout, before the U.S. government or its partners knew that a niche type of syringe, known as low dead space, would be needed for getting more shots out of Pfizer’s vaccine vials, an executive told Reuters in an interview.

Becton Dickinson’s government contract includes only limited supply of the niche product, and a new factory that it is developing is focused on other types of syringes, the executive said.

The vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, one of two authorized for U.S. emergency use, is shipped in vials initially indicated to hold five doses. Six doses can be drawn with low dead space syringes, which minimize the amount of vaccine left in the syringe after use.

If health care providers can reliably extract the sixth dose it would allow supplies to be stretched 20% further and could be a financial boost for Pfizer, which is paid per dose.