School bus driver delivering meals to Belleville students tests positive for COVID-19, district says

BELLEVILLE — A school bus driver delivering meals to students here has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Belleville Township High School District 201.

District officials were notified of the employee's positive test on Sunday, according to a Facebook post Monday from the district.

The driver delivered about 15 meals each day to Belleville East High School students but did not prepare or distribute the meals. One district employee who had close contact with the bus driver was advised by the St. Clair County Health Department to be notified, according to the district.

District officials are also notifying families who may have received a meal from the bus "out of an abundance of caution," the Facebook post said.

