Schools begin to announce pediatric vaccine events

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area schools are beginning to announce vaccine events for children ages 5-11, days after the coronavirus vaccine was approved for that age group.
St. Louis Public Schools announced Thursday morning that it will hold two vaccine clinics this fall, and the shots will come with a sweetener.
The city will be handing out $100 gift cards to any city resident getting their first dose.
Both clinics will be held at Gateway Elementary School, 4 Gateway Drive. The first will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, and the second on Dec. 4. Both will run from 9 a.m. to noon.
Vaccines also will be available to older children who have not been vaccinated, officials said.
“This is an enormous step toward making our schools as safe as they can possibly be,” Superintendent Kelvin Adams said in a statement. “The more people in each building we have vaccinated, the better chance that no one gets sick, and the better chance no one has to be quarantined for exposure."
Adams added, “If there is one overarching message we are getting from students of all ages, it’s the desire to return to some sense of normalcy. We now have a clear path to that end, but it will require the vast majority of families to get their children the vaccine.”
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and Health Department Director Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis will be at Gateway Thursday at noon for a news conference to outline the city's plans to vaccinate children.
The Webster Groves School District said Thursday that it will hold an event Nov. 18, with the second dose on Dec. 10. School officials said they would send out a sign-up sheet to families, with vaccine available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Other area officials have been announcing plans for distributing the vaccine, since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off Tuesday on vaccines for children ages 5-11.
The Parkway School District announced Wednesday that it would offer pediatric vaccines Nov. 19 at Parkway Central Middle School.