Schools begin to announce pediatric vaccine events

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area schools are beginning to announce vaccine events for children ages 5-11, days after the coronavirus vaccine was approved for that age group.

St. Louis Public Schools announced Thursday morning that it will hold two vaccine clinics this fall, and the shots will come with a sweetener.

The city will be handing out $100 gift cards to any city resident getting their first dose.

Both clinics will be held at Gateway Elementary School, 4 Gateway Drive. The first will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, and the second on Dec. 4. Both will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Vaccines also will be available to older children who have not been vaccinated, officials said.

“This is an enormous step toward making our schools as safe as they can possibly be,” Superintendent Kelvin Adams said in a statement. “The more people in each building we have vaccinated, the better chance that no one gets sick, and the better chance no one has to be quarantined for exposure."

Adams added, “If there is one overarching message we are getting from students of all ages, it’s the desire to return to some sense of normalcy. We now have a clear path to that end, but it will require the vast majority of families to get their children the vaccine.”