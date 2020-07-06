Schools in St. Louis County can reopen with masks and social distancing, Page says. But schools won't announce plans until July 20

Updated at 2 p.m. to clarify that schools will announce specific reopening plans on July 20
CLAYTON — St. Louis County schools can reopen for classes this year under new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including requiring masks and offering some classes online, County Executive Sam Page said Monday. But most schools aren't expected to issue specific reopening plans until July 20.
The guidelines set safety protocols for any school system that decides to reopen this year, Page said at a morning news conference. The schools worked with county public health officials to set countywide guidelines and were expected to communicate them to parents and students Tuesday, he said.
"With all of our businesses able to reopen at 50% of their capacity according to their fire codes, the next step is to get our schools opened," Page said. "Tomorrow, schools are expected to release their reopening guidelines. Certainly schools will look a little different with social distancing, but we believe that our schools have a plan to keep kids safe, to keep their staffs safe, and to keep teachers safe."
"In order to have consistency, the schools have worked with our public health department to develop guidelines, and they’ll be announcing them tomorrow," Page said. "The schools will announce all of their guidelines directly to their students, and to their parents directly through their normal communications processes.”
However, several school districts said after the news conference that they were not expecting to communicate any reopening plans until later this month. It is up to each public school district, private school and parochial school system whether and how they will reopen for classes. All county public school districts had agreed to announce plans together July 20.
"Today, Dr. Sam Page and subsequent news reports shared that St. Louis County school districts would release reopening plans tomorrow," said Cathy Kelly, spokeswoman for Parkway School District. "This is inaccurate information. As we previously shared, we will release our final plans on July 20 for the upcoming school year at the same time as all St. Louis County school districts."
Doug Moore, spokesman for Page, clarified that school districts would not announce decisions on whether to reopen until July 20. The guidelines Page announced Monday are in a "Return to School Guidance" document created by school district superintendents and county public health officials to help each school system craft its own specific plan.
Also on Monday, Page implored residents, including teens and young adults, to follow county orders requiring masks in public places and to follow social distancing guidelines.
“Playing sports, play dates and hanging out with friends can all be done safely with social distancing and wearing masks,” Page said. “Wearing masks is now mandatory. It’s important. They must be worn to protect us all.”
COVID-19 cases in the county are most present in people ages 10 to 30 years old, whom are more likely than older adults to carry the virus without showing symptoms, and transfer it to their relatives without knowing, Page said.
“I’m calling on all of our teens and young adults to think about the ones that they love when they’re out and about,” Page said.
“Please be responsible, protect those that you love, and remember we must all do our part.”
Every public library location in the county is giving free masks to anyone who needs them, Page said. The county has created a “face-coverings required” sign that businesses can download for free from a county website with more information about measures adopted to deal with COVID-19.
The website also includes directions for how to report people who do not follow the mask requirement. Masks, Page said, are necessary to keep businesses open.
“Wearing a mask may be inconvenient, but it’s a trade-off we make, to keep ourselves safe, to keep our patrons and businesses safe, to keep our employees safe, and to keep us on course for this gradual reopening.”
