Schools in St. Louis County can reopen with masks and social distancing, Page says. But schools won't announce plans until July 20

Updated at 2 p.m. to clarify that schools will announce specific reopening plans on July 20

CLAYTON — St. Louis County schools can reopen for classes this year under new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including requiring masks and offering some classes online, County Executive Sam Page said Monday. But most schools aren't expected to issue specific reopening plans until July 20.

The guidelines set safety protocols for any school system that decides to reopen this year, Page said at a morning news conference. The schools worked with county public health officials to set countywide guidelines and were expected to communicate them to parents and students Tuesday, he said.

"With all of our businesses able to reopen at 50% of their capacity according to their fire codes, the next step is to get our schools opened," Page said. "Tomorrow, schools are expected to release their reopening guidelines. Certainly schools will look a little different with social distancing, but we believe that our schools have a plan to keep kids safe, to keep their staffs safe, and to keep teachers safe."