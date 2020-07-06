Schools in St. Louis County can reopen with masks and social distancing, Page says

“We’ll find a way to keep our kids safe and the teachers safe and the staff safe and we’ll have plans for when there is an outbreak or concerns.”

Also on Monday, Page implored residents, including teens and young adults, to follow county orders requiring masks in public places and to follow social distancing guidelines.

“Playing sports, play dates and hanging out with friends can all be done safely with social distancing and wearing masks,” Page said. “Wearing masks is now mandatory. It’s important. They must be worn to protect us all.”

COVID-19 cases in the county are most present in people ages 10 to 30 years old, whom are more likely than older adults to carry the virus without showing symptoms, and transfer it to their relatives without knowing, Page said.

“I’m calling on all of our teens and young adults to think about the ones that they love when they’re out and about,” Page said.

“Please be responsible, protect those that you love, and remember we must all do our part.”