Schools in St. Louis County can reopen with masks and social distancing, Page says

CLAYTON — St. Louis County schools can reopen for classes this year under new guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, including requiring masks and offering some classes online, County Executive Sam Page said Monday.
The guidelines establish safety protocols for any school system that decides to reopen this year, Page said. Superintendents of public, private and parochial schools worked with county public health officials to set protocols for safely reopening classrooms and school activities, he said.
Public and private schools are expected to present the guidelines to parents and students Tuesday, Page said.
“I think it’s important to get some sort of traditional learning environment in place and to have a pathway to move forward in a way that is safe,” Page said at a news conference Monday.
The plans will follow social distancing guidelines already in place for the wider community, but will also include specific measures for each school, Page said. He declined to release more details, saying each school system would communicate the new guidelines with parents and students Tuesday.
“All of these things will be consistent with the fundamental principles of social distancing, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing, staying home if you’re sick, and those sort of things,” Page said.
“We’ll find a way to keep our kids safe and the teachers safe and the staff safe and we’ll have plans for when there is an outbreak or concerns.”
Also on Monday, Page implored residents, including teens and young adults, to follow county orders requiring masks in public places and to follow social distancing guidelines.
“Playing sports, play dates and hanging out with friends can all be done safely with social distancing and wearing masks,” Page said. “Wearing masks is now mandatory. It’s important. They must be worn to protect us all.”
COVID-19 cases in the county are most present in people ages 10 to 30 years old, whom are more likely than older adults to carry the virus without showing symptoms, and transfer it to their relatives without knowing, Page said.
“I’m calling on all of our teens and young adults to think about the ones that they love when they’re out and about,” Page said.
“Please be responsible, protect those that you love, and remember we must all do our part.”
Every public library location in the county is giving free masks to anyone who needs them, Page said. The county has created a “face-coverings required” sign that businesses can download for free from a county website with more information about measures adopted since COVID-19.
The website also includes directions for how to report people who do not follow the mask requirement. Masks, Page said, are necessary to keep businesses open.
“Wearing a mask may be inconvenient, but it’s a trade-off we make, to keep ourselves safe, to keep our patrons and businesses safe, to keep our employees safe, and to keep us on course for this gradual reopening.”
