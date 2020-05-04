You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scouts will not place flags on veterans' graves at Jefferson Barracks, Jewish cemeteries due to coronavirus
0 comments
featured

Scouts will not place flags on veterans' graves at Jefferson Barracks, Jewish cemeteries due to coronavirus

Subscribe today: $5 for 5 months
70th Memorial Day Good Turn

Ruby Dooley, 9, gives the Boy Scout salute after placing a flag on graves at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery as part of the 70th annual Memorial Day Good Turn on Sunday, May 26, 2019. About 5,000 scouts placed more than 150,000 flags in front of the headstone of veterans buried at the cemetery. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will not be holding a Memorial Day ceremony this year due to the coronavirus, and scouts will not be placing American flags on the veterans’ graves, the Greater St. Louis Council, Boy Scouts of America announced Monday.

Scouts have placed flags on the graves for 70 years. The Annual Good Turn usually takes place the Sunday before Memorial Day.

Families are allowed to place small American flags on a loved one’s gravesite this year if they wish, the scouts said.

Scouts will also not place flags on the graves of war veterans on the graves of St. Louis area Jewish cemeteries.

The decisions were made by the Jewish War Veterans and Jefferson Barracks cemetery, said a scout spokesman.

About 5,000 scouts gather at the Jefferson Barracks to place flags on about 150,000 graves. They place about 7,000 flags on graves of veterans at Jewish cemeteries.

A spokesman for the National Cemetery Administration said the group will make an announcement next week regarding public ceremonies at the 142 national cemeteries. 

"The National Cemetery Administration is continually monitoring guidance from the CDC and state and local officials to inform its decision on Memorial Day activities," said a statement from their website. 'Regardless of whether a cemetery holds a public ceremony, VA national cemeteries will observe Memorial Day in some fashion."

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports