Scouts will not place flags on veterans' graves at Jefferson Barracks, Jewish cemeteries due to coronavirus

Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery will not be holding a Memorial Day ceremony this year due to the coronavirus, and scouts will not be placing American flags on the veterans’ graves, the Greater St. Louis Council, Boy Scouts of America announced Monday.

Scouts have placed flags on the graves for 70 years. The Annual Good Turn usually takes place the Sunday before Memorial Day.

Families are allowed to place small American flags on a loved one’s gravesite this year if they wish, the scouts said.

Scouts will also not place flags on the graves of war veterans on the graves of St. Louis area Jewish cemeteries.

The decisions were made by the Jewish War Veterans and Jefferson Barracks cemetery, said a scout spokesman.

About 5,000 scouts gather at the Jefferson Barracks to place flags on about 150,000 graves. They place about 7,000 flags on graves of veterans at Jewish cemeteries.

A spokesman for the National Cemetery Administration said the group will make an announcement next week regarding public ceremonies at the 142 national cemeteries.