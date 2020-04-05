Second person dies from coronavirus in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man in his 40s is the second person to die from COVID-19 in the county, officials said Sunday.
The man had been hospitalized prior to his death.
Jefferson County's first death related to the virus was reported Thursday. A woman and her 80s died, also at an area hospital.
As of Saturday evening, the county reported 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
