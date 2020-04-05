Second person dies from coronavirus in Jefferson County
0 comments

Second person dies from coronavirus in Jefferson County

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A man in his 40s is the second person to die from COVID-19 in the county, officials said Sunday.

The man had been hospitalized prior to his death. 

Jefferson County's first death related to the virus was reported Thursday. A woman and her 80s died, also at an area hospital.

As of Saturday evening, the county reported 69 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports