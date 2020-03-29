Second person dies of coronavirus in St. Clair County
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A woman in her 30s is the second person to die of COVID-19 in the county, officials said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

The Illinois Department of Public Health said Sunday afternoon that 65 people had died of COVID-19; an increase of 18 from Saturday's total. The state said it had 4,596 positive cases; on Saturday, it reported 3,491.

On Friday St. Clair County saw its first coronavirus-related fatality when a woman in her 80s died of the virus. That woman had underlying health conditions, officials said.

On Sunday, county health officials said there were 24 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the county.

"Everyone must continue to protect themselves, their family, friends and colleagues, by following the preventive measures and social distancing guidelines," St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said in a statement.

The department didn't release any other details about the death, "due to privacy laws."

