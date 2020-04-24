Sen. Roy Blunt pens letter to federal budget office for local media relief during coronavirus pandemic

WASHINGTON, DC. — Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt on Friday announced that he penned a letter to The Office of Management and Budget for financial relief for local news outlets during the coronavirus pandemic.

The bipartisan letter was signed by Blunt and 74 other U.S. senators.

In the letter, the Republican senator says news outlets play an integral role in keeping people informed during the coronavirus pandemic, especially in rural areas where news outlets may be the only source of information.

"Our radio and television broadcasters and rural newspapers provide local and national news, emergency alerts, educational programs and more to all corners of the United States," the letter reads.

Since Congress can provide relief for small businesses, media outlets should receive financial support too, Blunt wrote.

If the federal government buys advertisements in news outlets, disseminating information to the public, Blunt said it would be mutually beneficial.

Programs like the Census Bureau already receive federal funding for placing advertisements with media.

Blunt acknowledged that many news outlets have struggled financially due to decreasing advertising revenue during the pandemic.