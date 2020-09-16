Several high school football players in Jefferson County test positive for COVID-19

HERCULANEUM — Several football players at Herculaneum High School have tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement from the superintendent of Dunklin R-5 School District.

The school did not disclose how many players tested positive, but they say all varsity and junior varsity football players were told to stay away from school until Sept. 28, marking two weeks since the last time they attended school.

Football players who tested positive played in a game Friday against Jefferson R-VII High School, according to the letter from Dunklin R-5 School District Superintendent Clint Freeman.

Representatives from Jefferson R-VII High School did not immediately return a request for comment about the status of players and other students at the school.

A Sept. 10 letter from the Jefferson County R-VII School District Superintendent Clint Johnston says a middle school football player in the district tested positive for COVID-19 and several of those players were quarantined.

Freeman said in his announcement that the district cannot guarantee that students and faculty will not be exposed to the virus.