Several hundred protesters gather at Missouri Capitol demanding state ‘reopen’

Neely is running in the August Republican primary for governor against Parson, former auditor candidate Saundra McDowell and Raleigh Ritter of Seneca.

“People are frustrated that the government has stepped on their toes,” Neely said. “Government has no business telling people who are healthy to stay home.”

Josh Schisler, a former lobbyist was listed as a host of the event on Facebook, was seen walking Neely toward the front of the crowd, where speakers gathered. He also filmed Neely as the candidate gave a media interview.

Schisler later said he wasn’t working for Neely, but said he had worked with Neely since 2013 on medical-freedom issues. He said Tuesday’s rally was not a campaign event.

Parson put all of Missouri under a stay-at-home order on April 6.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the federal government response to the pandemic, has said all states should have shelter-in-place orders.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, limiting “face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”