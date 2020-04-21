Several hundred protesters gather at Missouri Capitol demanding state ‘reopen’

JEFFERSON CITY — Several hundred protesters converged outside the state Capitol building midday Tuesday to demand that Gov. Mike Parson lift his stay-at-home order.
Many more protesters in vehicles participated, with drivers honking their horns and passengers waving signs.
At one point, a person waved an American flag and a “Reopen Missouri” sign out of the side of a school bus. The bus lettering said it was from New Hope Baptist Church in Independence, Missouri.
Parson’s order lasts through May 3, and he has said the state would “reopen” in phases. The protests resembled recent demonstrations in other states that have closed off “nonessential” business as officials respond to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Anne Calzone, 61, of Maries County, held a sign that said “Make 1984 Fiction Again.” She said the stay-at-home order infringed upon her constitutional rights.
“I think they can advise, they can give us information, but not tell us we must (stay at home), not in a free country,” Calzone said.
A handful of state representatives showed at the event: Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-St. Charles; Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington; Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, who is running for state Senate; and Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron.
Neely is running in the August Republican primary for governor against Parson, former auditor candidate Saundra McDowell and Raleigh Ritter of Seneca.
“People are frustrated that the government has stepped on their toes,” Neely said. “Government has no business telling people who are healthy to stay home.”
Josh Schisler, a former lobbyist was listed as a host of the event on Facebook, was seen walking Neely toward the front of the crowd, where speakers gathered. He also filmed Neely as the candidate gave a media interview.
Schisler later said he wasn’t working for Neely, but said he had worked with Neely since 2013 on medical-freedom issues. He said Tuesday’s rally was not a campaign event.
Parson put all of Missouri under a stay-at-home order on April 6.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, who is leading the federal government response to the pandemic, has said all states should have shelter-in-place orders.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, limiting “face-to-face contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).”
Parson, while asking Missourians to remain home, had refrained from issuing an order requiring people to stay at home when possible. His previous order had limited gatherings statewide to no more than 10 people.
“There comes a time when we have to make major sacrifices in our lives. Many of us make sacrifices each and every day, but now more than ever, we must all make sacrifices,” Parson said at the time. “This is not about any one individual person. This is about our families, friends, neighbors, and the entire state of Missouri. For the sake of all Missourians, be smart, be responsible, and stay home, Missourians.”
He said last week the state would begin to reopen on May 4 as officials work to expand the state’s testing capacity. Parson, asked about the protests Monday, suggested he and protesters were already at least “somewhat” on the same page.
“Right now in the state of Missouri, we are in the process of starting to reopen our state, which I think is somewhat what the protesters want, and some other issues they have,” he said.
