Sheriff of Iron County in critical condition with COVID-19

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett is in “one of the most serious battles of his life” with COVID-19, the sheriff’s office announced Sunday in a press release.

According to the release, Burkett tested positive on Jan. 15 after exposure to an inmate at the Iron County Jail. Burkett’s health was stable for several days and showed signs of improvement, but he developed pneumonia in both lungs and is now hospitalized in critical condition.

He is 45 years old and has four children, officials said.

“The entire Iron County Sheriff’s Office asks for your sincerest thoughts and prayers for Sheriff Burkett as (he) battles his way through this life-altering challenge,” the release stated.

Burkett’s wife Trudi Burkett, began on Jan. 19 asking for prayers for her husband in a public Facebook post. Her last post was Jan. 28, which revealed he was on a ventilator, his oxygen level was dipping and they were facing a shortage of hospital transfer beds.

“We are waiting for a bed to open in (St. Louis) to get him somewhere they can do more if necessary,” her post read.

The sheriff’s office is located in Ironton, Mo., about 88 miles south of St. Louis. Data shows coronavirus cases in the county have doubled over the past two weeks. Just under 36% of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to a statewide average of 55%.

Getting vaccinated greatly reduces the chance of severe illness and death from COVID-19. The sheriff’s office did not reveal information about Burkett’s vaccination status.

This is the second time in recent months the small sheriff's department has been hit hard by the virus. Sgt. Logan Davis, 37, died Sept. 28 of complications from contracting COVID-19 "while performing his duties," said deputy Chris Barton, who is serving as acting sheriff.

Law enforcement in neighboring counties as well as the Missouri Highway Patrol are assisting the sheriff’s office, the release stated. "The Iron County Sheriff’s Office is still providing full service law enforcement services to the citizens of Iron County."

Burkett was elected sheriff in November of 2020 after serving six years as a deputy, according to his campaign information. From 2015 to 2017, he also served as the chief of police in Annapolis, Mo., located in Iron County.

“Sheriff Burkett has brought so much positive change to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office during his short tenure,” the release stated. “His absence has been immediately felt by our deputies and professional staff members.”

The sheriff’s office website shows that the office and jail consists of about 15 full-time and three part-time employees under the sheriff.

