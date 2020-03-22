You are the owner of this article.
Six new coronavirus cases confirmed in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the city, health officials said Sunday. The total number of coronavirus cases confirmed in St. Louis city is now 14. 

"Department of Health staff continue to identify those persons who came in close contact with all 14 cases, to monitor and limit the potential spread of COVID-19," officials said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The city and St. Louis County both issued a "stay at home" order which will become effective at 6 p.m. on Monday and will remain in effect until the evening of April 22.

