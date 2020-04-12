Six new coronavirus cases reported at Festus nursing home
Six new coronavirus cases reported at Festus nursing home

FESTUS — Six residents of a long-term care facility tested positive for COVID-19, Jefferson County officials said Sunday.

Officials did not release the name of the facility. 

Jefferson County has a total of 124 cases of COVID-19, including seven new cases reported Sunday. Three people in the county have died of the virus.

Rachel Rice • 314-340-8344

