Six people at Festus care facility test positive for coronavirus

FESTUS — Six people at Festus Manor Care Center have tested positive for COVID-19, facility officials confirmed Monday.
Facility officials declined to say how many of those were staff or residents.
"Resident safety is always our top priority and we are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19 within our community," a statement from the facility reads. "We are in contact with our family members and are doing everything we can to support them."
The six cases at the facility were included in Jefferson County's seven new cases announced on Sunday. The county announced a total of 124 cases on Sunday.
