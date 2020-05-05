Six weeks into stay-at-home order, Illinois governor announces phased reopening plan

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a five-phase plan for gradually reopening the state by region, but noted that current restrictions will not be lifted until at least May 29.

The plan divides the state into four regions, with the Metro East included in Southern Illinois. Each region will be able to move through the five stages of reopening based on regional health care benchmarks, according to the governor's office.

Statewide, Illinois is now in phase 2 — "flattening" — which allows some non-essential businesses like retailers to open for curbside pickup and delivery and requires people to wear masks in public.

No part of the state will move to the next phase of reopening, "recovery," which allows most businesses to reopen with some limits, until May 29 at the earliest, Pritzker said during a Tuesday news conference.

The stages created by the plan are described by the governor's office as: