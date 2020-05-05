Six weeks into stay-at-home order, Illinois governor announces phased reopening plan

CHICAGO — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday announced a five-phase plan for gradually reopening the state by region, but noted that current restrictions will not be lifted until at least May 29.
The plan divides the state into four regions, with the Metro East included in Southern Illinois. Each region will be able to move through the five stages of reopening based on regional health care benchmarks, according to the governor's office.
Statewide, Illinois is now in phase 2 — "flattening" — which allows some non-essential businesses like retailers to open for curbside pickup and delivery and requires people to wear masks in public.
No part of the state will move to the next phase of reopening, "recovery," which allows most businesses to reopen with some limits, until May 29 at the earliest, Pritzker said during a Tuesday news conference.
The stages created by the plan are described by the governor's office as:
Phase 1 – Rapid Spread: Most of the state has moved past this stage for now, but could return to it if mitigation efforts are not successful, according to the governor. In this stage, the rate of infection and number of patients admitted to hospitals is high or rapidly increasing. Strict stay-at-home orders are in place, and only essential businesses remain open.
Phase 2 – Flattening: All of Illinois is now in this stage. The rate of infection and the number of patients admitted to hospitals is decreasing, moving toward a flat and even a downward trajectory. Non-essential retail stores reopen for curbside pickup and delivery. Residents are required to wear a face-covering in public, and more outdoor activities like golf, boating and fishing are allowed.
Phase 3 – Recovery: No part of Illinois will reach this phase until May 29, at the earliest. The rate of infection and number of patients admitted to hospitals is stable or declining. Manufacturing, offices, retail, barbershops and salons can reopen with capacity limits and other safety precautions. All gatherings of 10 or fewer people are allowed. Face coverings and social distancing are still the norm.
Phase 4 – Revitalization: The rate of infection and number of patients admitted to hospitals continues to decline. All gatherings of 50 or fewer are allowed. Restaurants and bars reopen. Travel resumes. Child care and schools reopen under guidance from the state health department. Face coverings and social distancing continue to be the norm.
Phase 5 – Illinois Restored: This will come when a vaccine or highly effective treatment is widely available or there are no more new cases over a sustained period. In this stage, the economy fully reopens with safety precautions continuing. Conventions, festivals and large events are permitted, and all businesses, schools, and recreation areas can open with new safety guidance reflecting the lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.
