Sixth St. Charles nursing home resident dies of COVID-19; Metro East home reports jump in cases
More than three dozen people at St. Charles nursing home sickened by coronavirus

Paramedics with St. Charles County Ambulance District wheel a man into Frontier Health and Rehabilitation Center by gurney on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. More than three dozen people at the St. Charles nursing home were sickened by coronavirus. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. CHARLES — A sixth resident of a St. Charles nursing home hit hard the coronavirus has died of COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The resident was one of dozens of people at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation who had tested positive for coronavirus since the home first reported an outbreak of the virus March 23, according to the St. Charles County Health Department.

As of Thursday, a total of 50 residents have been sickened by the disease, including six who died after testing positive. Ten employees of Frontier have also tested positive for the disease.

Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. It was the first residential care facility in the St. Louis area to report COVID-19 cases.

At least eleven other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases, including Life Care Center in St. Louis, where 22 residents and five employees were sickened by the disease as of March 31. A spokesperson for the company did not respond to requests for comment.

One of the facilities in the Metro East also reported a jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Ten residents and four employees of Garden Place assisted-living have tested positive for COVID-19, the Monroe County Health Department confirmed Thursday, up from three residents sickened by the disease a day earlier.

In Missouri, at least 49 state-licensed residential care facilities have reported COVID-19 outbreaks, according to the state Department of Health and Senior Services.

Concerned about COVID-19?

