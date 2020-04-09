Sixth St. Charles nursing home resident dies of COVID-19; Metro East home reports jump in cases

ST. CHARLES — A sixth resident of a St. Charles nursing home hit hard the coronavirus has died of COVID-19, officials said Thursday.

The resident was one of dozens of people at Frontier Health and Rehabilitation who had tested positive for coronavirus since the home first reported an outbreak of the virus March 23, according to the St. Charles County Health Department.

As of Thursday, a total of 50 residents have been sickened by the disease, including six who died after testing positive. Ten employees of Frontier have also tested positive for the disease.

Frontier, at 2840 West Clay Street, houses 113 mostly elderly patients who are recovering from medical procedures. It was the first residential care facility in the St. Louis area to report COVID-19 cases.

At least eleven other residential care facilities in the St. Louis area have confirmed COVID-19 cases, including Life Care Center in St. Louis, where 22 residents and five employees were sickened by the disease as of March 31. A spokesperson for the company did not respond to requests for comment.

One of the facilities in the Metro East also reported a jump in COVID-19 cases Thursday.