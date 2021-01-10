Slight dip reported in COVID-19 deaths in St. Louis area

The St. Louis area has seen a slight dip in the number of daily deaths from COVID-19 and in the number of new patients admitted to hospitals with the disease, according to data released Sunday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which gathers data from the four major health systems in the area, reported nine new deaths, down from the 12 recorded Saturday and 16 the day before.

New hospital admissions, with data lagging by two days, decreased to 81 from 102 on Saturday. The seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions with the same data lag also dropped, from 101 Saturday to 99 on Sunday. And the seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations also saw a decline, from 793 to 787.

But the task force also said 814 people, including 163 in intensive-care units, were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 798 on Saturday with 154 patients in intensive care.

Patients on ventilators remained mostly stable at 98 on Sunday, one more than a day earlier. And the area hospitals had 81% of their beds filled and were at 85% capacity in their intensive-care units, both down 1% from a day earlier.

St. Louis County hit 75,200 cases, up 455 from a day earlier, with no new deaths — 1,475 have died since the start of the pandemic.