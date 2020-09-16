 Skip to main content
SLU hospital nurses call for better protection, notification in fight against COVID-19
ST. LOUIS — Nurses at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital called on Wednesday for more personal protective equipment, and alleged the hospital wasn't informing nurses when they were exposed to COVID-19.

Earline Shephard, a trauma nurse, said that she was exposed to COVID-19 but did not find out until more than a week later, through a conversation with a coworker.

"If we're not protected, we take it to our families, and then we take it out to the community," Shephard said at a rally outside the new hospital on Wednesday morning.

National Nurses United, the union that represents nurses there, has filed a complaint with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration over access to PPE, and regarding infection control policies at the hospital.

SSM Health did not immediately respond to questions about the hospital's infection prevention policies.

