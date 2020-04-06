You are the owner of this article.
SLU opens campus housing to health care workers who need coronavirus isolation
St. Louis University has opened its campus housing to health care workers and other staff who need to quarantine themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, university President Fred Pestello said Sunday.

"On this Palm Sunday, we are called to remember service, dedication and sacrifice. This year, in particular, sacrifice is clearly present in our lives — but especially in the lives of our colleagues and alumni working as health care providers, or otherwise on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis," Pestello wrote in his message.

Students who have stayed on the midtown campus after classes moved online were consolidated into several residence halls to free up the space.

More than 180 rooms are available in Reinert Hall for SSM Health and SLUCare doctors, nurses and other health care workers who don't want to risk exposing their families to COVID-19, Pestello said in his message.

The university also opened its Grand Forest Apartments for medical staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic and awaiting test results. A few medical providers are already staying in those apartments awaiting test results, Pestello said.

The apartments are available, as well, to other SLU emergency operations staff, including public safety officers and facilities workers who want to quarantine themselves.

The Village Apartments are available to students staying on campus if they need to isolate.

