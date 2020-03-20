SLU to give students half off housing, dining and parking in wake of coronavirus pandemic

ST. LOUIS — Students at St. Louis University who have moved out of campus housing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic will receive 50 percent refunds for housing, dining and parking, the university announced on Friday.

The refunds for housing and dining services should be processed by April 8, the announcement said.

Some students workers may also get a one-time $750 grant.

Parking will be free at SLU until the end of April.

A SLU student was the city's first known positive COVID-19 case, the mayor said on Monday. Most classes will be conducted remotely through the end of the semester.

