 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SLU to require COVID booster for spring semester
0 comments

SLU to require COVID booster for spring semester

{{featured_button_text}}
St. Louis University freshman 2021 move in

Saint Louis University junior Berit Lubben, right, helps Greg Griffith, center, haul a pile of dorm items into Grand Hall at SLU during freshman move in day on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. Griffith's daughter Abby Griffith, from Holland, Mich., not pictured, is among the more than 1750 incoming freshman in this year's class. This year's incoming freshman class is the second-largest in SLU's history, surpassed only by the fall 2019 freshman class. SLU requires students to be vaccinated and expects 97% to be fully vaccinated by September, the remaining 3% of students received a medical or religious exemption. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University on Wednesday announced that it will require students, faculty and staff to get booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the spring semester.

In a message announcing the requirement, the university cited the more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has contributed to a surge in cases.

Students and SLUCare employees must get their booster dose by Jan. 31. Non-SLUCare faculty and staff must get their booster by Feb. 28.

Terri Rebmann, an epidemiology professor and special assistant to the university president, urged students students, faculty and staff to get booster doses as soon as possible, in the announcement Wednesday.

"The safest way for us to reopen campus is to have as many students and employees as possible who have received their booster dose at least two weeks prior to their return," Rebmann said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Things that happen to your hair as you grow older

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News