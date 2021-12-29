SLU to require COVID booster for spring semester

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University on Wednesday announced that it will require students, faculty and staff to get booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the spring semester.

In a message announcing the requirement, the university cited the more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has contributed to a surge in cases.

Students and SLUCare employees must get their booster dose by Jan. 31. Non-SLUCare faculty and staff must get their booster by Feb. 28.

Terri Rebmann, an epidemiology professor and special assistant to the university president, urged students students, faculty and staff to get booster doses as soon as possible, in the announcement Wednesday.

"The safest way for us to reopen campus is to have as many students and employees as possible who have received their booster dose at least two weeks prior to their return," Rebmann said.

