SLU to require COVID booster for spring semester

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis University on Wednesday announced that it will require students, faculty and staff to get booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine for the spring semester.
In a message announcing the requirement, the university cited the more contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus, which has contributed to a surge in cases.
Students and SLUCare employees must get their booster dose by Jan. 31. Non-SLUCare faculty and staff must get their booster by Feb. 28.
Terri Rebmann, an epidemiology professor and special assistant to the university president, urged students students, faculty and staff to get booster doses as soon as possible, in the announcement Wednesday.
"The safest way for us to reopen campus is to have as many students and employees as possible who have received their booster dose at least two weeks prior to their return," Rebmann said.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) changed how it reports COVID-19 cases and deaths. The department began counting reinfections as new cases, and added epidemiologically linked cases to its counts.
On April 17, 2021, DHSS adjusted a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation. That date's data has been removed from this display.
Beginning March 8, 2021, DHSS began posting county-level data showing "probable" COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number. That date's data has been removed from this display.
Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
NOTE: On Oct. 11, Missouri announced that a database error had resulted in an “incorrect inflation” of cases in its Oct. 10 report
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Editor's note: This chart has been adjusted to reflect suspected and confirmed cases in hospitalized patients in early June. Previous updates only had confirmed case numbers.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
NOTE: On Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) changed how it reports COVID-19 cases and deaths. The department began counting probable deaths (the yellow line) as of that date.