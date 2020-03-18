Social Security offices among the coronavirus closures

Social Security offices, which serve many senior citizens, have closed.

The agency said the decision during the coronavirus pandemic will help protect the population it serves: older Americans and people with underlying medical conditions.

The closures began Tuesday for in-person service. The agency gave the following tips for how to access services:

-- Check out what's available online. You can apply for retirement, disability and Medicare benefits. You also can check the status of an application or appeal, request a replacement Social Security card or print a benefit verification letter.

-- If you're working on filing your taxes, you can get a copy of your annual Benefit Statement online.

-- For questions that can't be answered online, check the online field office locator to learn how to directly call your local office. For automated telephone services, call 1-800-772-1213.

-- If you already have an in-office appointment scheduled, someone will call you to handle your appointment over the phone. If you have a hearing scheduled, someone will call you to discuss alternatives, including offering a hearing by phone. Please note that the call may come from a private number and not from a U.S. government phone number. There are some scam calls making the rounds, so remember that Social Security employees will not threaten you or ask for any form of payment.

