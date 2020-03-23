Some Franklin County businesses to close in wake of coronavirus

FRANKLIN COUNTY — In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin County officials have ordered that certain businesses be closed to the public beginning Tuesday, including barbershops, movie theaters and gyms, according to an order issued Monday by Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker.

Other businesses ordered to close include golf courses, cosmetology and manicure shops, concert venues and massage therapists. The mandate is set to lift at noon on April 17.

All other "places of public accommodation" are expected to meet certain health and safety protections, including social distancing, reducing the number of employees and customers who gather, reducing face-to-face contact and using curbside pickups.

St. Louis city and county have adopted their own stay-at-home orders intended to minimize the spread of the novel coronavirus.

