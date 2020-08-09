Some pandemic measures increase slightly in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — Missouri updated its state coronavirus data Sunday after a one-day delay, counting an additional 1,548 cases for a total of 58,927. There were six new deaths for a total of 1,307 statewide.
On Friday, state officials announced a new electronic case reporting system that would replace paper reporting that might contain "inaccurate" information. Totals were not updated on Saturday.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports that the seven-day moving average of local hospital admissions fell only slightly, from 42 Saturday to 41 Sunday. The numbers include all hospitals in the BJC HealthCare, Mercy and SSM Health systems and St. Luke’s Hospital.
The average number of hospitalizations increased slightly from 277 Saturday to 280 on Sunday. The number of people in the ICU with coronavirus also went up slightly, from 67 on Saturday to 69 on Sunday.
The number of patients on ventilators also increased from 40 on Saturday to 44 on Sunday. Across those hospital systems, 39 people were discharged Saturday, bringing the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients to 4,244.
In St. Louis, the city has seen 5,103 cases and 174 deaths. St. Louis County reports 16,666 total cases and 667 deaths, and has seen nearly 200,000 tests taken in the county since March. St. Charles County hasn't updated its case numbers since Friday.
In Jefferson County, officials reported 1,822 cases total, including 106 new cases on Sunday, and 28 deaths total from the coronavirus. Officials said 837 people were on active quarantine in the county and 1,277 people have been released from quarantine. Of the cases in Jefferson County, 354 originated in long-term care facilities.
Franklin County reports 605 total COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. Of those 605 total cases, 128 are active cases, officials said, and new cases include people from ages 20 to 63. Two of the active cases originated in a long-term care facility, officials said.
Illinois has seen a total of 194,080 active cases and 7,636 deaths. More than 3 million tests have been performed in the state.
Madison County reports 2,557 coronavirus cases total and 77 deaths, and St. Clair County reports 4,409 cases total and 158 deaths. Monroe county did not update their virus numbers on Sunday.
ST. LOUIS — Missouri didn't update its state coronavirus data for a second straight day on Sunday, though data from the prior week shows steady increases in the case count.
On Friday, state officials announced a new electronic case reporting system that would replace paper reporting that might contain "inaccurate" information.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force reports that the seven-day moving average of hospital admissions fell only slightly, from 42 Saturday to 41 Sunday.
The task force's hospital numbers include all hospitals in the systems of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
The average number of hospitalizations increased slightly from 277 Saturday to 280 on Sunday. The number of people in the ICU with coronavirus also went up slightly, from 67 on Saturday to 69 on Sunday.
The number of patients on ventilators also increased from 40 on Saturday to 44 on Sunday. Across those hospital systems, 39 people were discharged Saturday, bringing the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients to 4,244.
In St. Louis, the city has seen 5,103 cases so far and 174 deaths. St. Louis County reports 16,666 total cases and 667 deaths, and has seen nearly 200,000 tests taken in the county since March. St. Charles County hasn't updated their case numbers since Friday.
In Jefferson County, officials reported 1,822 cases total, including 106 new cases on Sunday, and 28 deaths total from the coronavirus. Officials said 837 people were currently on active quarantine in the county and 1,277 people have been released from quarantine. Of the cases in Jefferson County, 354 originated in long-term care facilities.
Franklin County reports 605 total COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths. Of those 605 total cases, 128 are active cases, officials said, and new cases include people from ages 20 to 63. Two of the active cases originated in a long-term care facility, officials said.
Illinois has seen a total of 194,080 active cases and 7,636 deaths. More than 3 million tests have been performed in the state.
Madison County reports 2,557 coronavirus cases total and 77 deaths, and St. Clair County reports 4,409 cases total and 158 deaths. Monroe county did not update their virus numbers on Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.