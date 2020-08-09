Some pandemic measures increase slightly in St. Louis area

The task force's hospital numbers include all hospitals in the systems of BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.

The average number of hospitalizations increased slightly from 277 Saturday to 280 on Sunday. The number of people in the ICU with coronavirus also went up slightly, from 67 on Saturday to 69 on Sunday.

The number of patients on ventilators also increased from 40 on Saturday to 44 on Sunday. Across those hospital systems, 39 people were discharged Saturday, bringing the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients to 4,244.

In St. Louis, the city has seen 5,103 cases so far and 174 deaths. St. Louis County reports 16,666 total cases and 667 deaths, and has seen nearly 200,000 tests taken in the county since March. St. Charles County hasn't updated their case numbers since Friday.

In Jefferson County, officials reported 1,822 cases total, including 106 new cases on Sunday, and 28 deaths total from the coronavirus. Officials said 837 people were currently on active quarantine in the county and 1,277 people have been released from quarantine. Of the cases in Jefferson County, 354 originated in long-term care facilities.