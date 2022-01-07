Some St. Louis residents' requests for direct cash aid on hold, United Way warns

ST. LOUIS — More than 1,000 residents have been approved for direct cash assistance from the city's federal COVID relief funds, but about 2,500 other requests are on hold because the applications are incomplete, the United Way of Greater St. Louis said.

The city authorized the program last year using $5 million in American Rescue Plan funds. The request process opened and then quickly closed last month, after more than 10,000 applications for $500 in cash assistance poured in within four days.

Those who have applied will be notified about their eligibility, and if approved, can expect to receive cash cards in the mail within 10-15 days after that, said Erin Smith, vice president of communications for the United Way, which is overseeing the distribution.

However, about 25% of the applications have been deemed incomplete, Williams said. Applicants are being urged to watch for their notification in case additional information is required to determine eligibility.

City officials have said the funds will cover about 9,300 recipients.

Of the $5 million that was provided to the United Way for the program, $350,000 will cover administrative costs, including subcontracting with New York payment processing firm MoCaFi.

