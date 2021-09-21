Some states are embracing COVID-19 vaccine mandates despite potential worker exodus

Washington state officials are still collecting data, but they expect workforce vaccination rates to roughly reflect the statewide percentage, about 70%. Faulk said Washington has seen vaccination rates tick up since the mandate was announced, a hopeful sign, but it’s still unclear what percentage of the state workforce will lose their jobs instead of getting the shot.

“No one’s in panic mode here; we’re not buying into the worst-case scenarios,” he said.

Kunze would not speculate on the number of state workers who could lose their jobs over the mandate, but said even a 10% loss rate would be a significant blow to public services. She worried especially about front-line workers dealing with vulnerable populations, and the employees who could be at risk if they’re left with reduced staffing.

Earlier this week, The Seattle Times reported that at least 8% of the state’s workforce — nearly 5,000 employees across 24 agencies—had requested medical or religious exemptions. The paper found 737 exemption requests have been granted so far, but the state has made accommodations for only seven of those workers.

It’s unclear how many of those workers will choose to get vaccinated if their exemptions are denied, or how many workers did not request an exemption but still plan to defy the mandate.