South St. Louis child care center shuts down after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The Cornerstone Center for Early Learning in the Shaw neighborhood of St. Louis will be closed until August 10 after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

All 40 staff members will be tested for the virus, according to the center.

Cornerstone is a federally-funded nonprofit that serves about 200 children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old. The child care center reopened on June 15 with shortened hours after closing in mid-March when the coronavirus began to spread through the community.

Earlier this month, the KinderCare on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis closed temporarily after a coronavirus case was reported at the facility.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.