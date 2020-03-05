Southwest Airlines sees hit to first-quarter revenue from coronavirus outbreak
0 comments

Southwest Airlines sees hit to first-quarter revenue from coronavirus outbreak

  • 0
Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety

FILE - This Wednesday, July 17, 2019 file photo shows Southwest Airlines planes at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix. The Transportation Department's inspector general said in a report Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 that Southwest Airlines continues to fly airplanes with safety concerns, putting 17 million passengers at risk, while federal officials do a poor job overseeing the airline. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

 Ross D. Franklin

Southwest Airlines Co. on Thursday warned its first-quarter operating revenue would take a hit of up to $300 million from the coronavirus outbreak, prompting it to cut its quarterly revenue outlook.

The airline said it now expects first-quarter total revenue per available seat mile — a closely followed measure of airline performance — to be down 2% to up 1%, compared with the 3.5% to 5.5% growth it forecast earlier.

Chicago-based United Airlines was the first U.S. airline to suspend 2020 guidance over the virus outbreak, which has prompted airlines across the world to cut flights and implement cost controls as travel demand falls significantly.

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports