SSM Health ends invite-only COVID-19 vaccine appointments

ST. LOUIS — Anyone can make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online at St. Louis-area SSM Health facilities, the health system announced Tuesday.

Eligible residents no longer need an invite to make an appointment. Every resident 16 and older will become eligible on April 9.

Appointments can be made at ssmhealth.com/access/covid19-vaccine-scheduling at any of the following six locations:

• SSM Health DePaul Hospital’s May Center, 12303 DePaul Drive in Bridgeton.

• SSM Health Outpatient Center, 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Charles.

• SSM Health Medical Group, 1603 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville.

• SSM Health Medical Group, 1035 Bellevue Avenue in Richmond Heights.

• SSM Health Medical Group, 1345 Smizer Mill Road in Fenton.

• SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, 1201 S. Grand Blvd. in St. Louis.

The clinics are not taking walk-ins and all vaccinations are distributed by appointment only.