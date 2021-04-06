 Skip to main content
SSM Health ends invite-only COVID-19 vaccine appointments
ST. LOUIS — Anyone can make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment online at St. Louis-area SSM Health facilities, the health system announced Tuesday.

Eligible residents no longer need an invite to make an appointment. Every resident 16 and older will become eligible on April 9.

Appointments can be made at ssmhealth.com/access/covid19-vaccine-scheduling at any of the following six locations:

• SSM Health DePaul Hospital’s May Center, 12303 DePaul Drive in Bridgeton.

• SSM Health Outpatient Center, 711 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Charles.

• SSM Health Medical Group, 1603 Wentzville Parkway in Wentzville.

• SSM Health Medical Group, 1035 Bellevue Avenue in Richmond Heights.

• SSM Health Medical Group, 1345 Smizer Mill Road in Fenton.

• SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, 1201 S. Grand Blvd. in St. Louis.

The clinics are not taking walk-ins and all vaccinations are distributed by appointment only.

State data shows that through Monday, nearly 1.08 million Missourians — 17.6% of the population — have completed vaccination.

Nearly 2.8 million have initiated vaccination, which is 28.4% of the population.

Government officials including Gov. Mike Parson and St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson visited The Dome at America’s Center Monday, April 5, 2021, where mass vaccination efforts are set to begin Wednesday — kicking off of an eight-week marathon that aims to administer 3,000 shots a day, seven days a week, for about 168,000 doses, total. The upcoming event is coordinated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Video by Bryce Gray
