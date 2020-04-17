St. Charles Community College professor dons costumes to cheer up her students in online classes

Hall-Woods breaks out the costumes and festive backgrounds once a week for all three of her courses, Introduction to Animal Science and General Biology 1 and 2.

Students can expect Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed costumes in the weeks ahead, Hall-Woods hinted.

There are about 24 students in each class logging into the videoconference lectures.

"The whole purpose was to give students a little bit of comic relief during all of this," Hall-Woods said. "I was just trying to figure out a way to keep everybody engaged and I thought that would be kind of funny."

When the school shut down, Hall-Woods' students lost the chance to study the bacteria they had grown in soil in the classroom lab.

"It's difficult to really get that hands-on experience when you're not in the lab," Hall-Woods said. "They all have lost that. For a lot of students, that's the exciting part, to feel like a scientist and learn those techniques."

Sarah Latham, 20, of St. Peters, agreed that shifting to online classes has been challenging.