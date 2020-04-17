St. Charles Community College professor dons costumes to cheer up her students in online classes

The research was just getting good when the coronavirus shut it all down. Biology students at St. Charles Community College had grown bacteria in soil and were preparing to test it for antibiotic resistance.
Classes moved online in mid-March. Professors and students lost the chance to finish their projects. Lab partners never got to say goodbye or give one last high-five.
"Going to campus for class is something I miss," said Kristen Johnson, 21, of O'Fallon. "It's honestly hardest to find motivation since I no longer physically have to go to class Monday through Friday."
Biology professor Monica Hall-Woods wanted to lighten the mood for Johnson and other students in her now-online courses. The professor dug deep into a box in her basement, filled with years of costumes saved from Halloweens with her 18- and 20-year-old daughters.
The costumes have helped lift the mood, Johnson said.
"Each week I look forward to logging onto the webinar to see what she is dressed as," she said. "It is obvious that she is trying her best and not only is her effort appreciated, but it makes (the students) feel like she cares and appreciates us as well."
In the first three weeks of distance learning, Hall-Woods transformed into Food Network host Guy Fieri, Effie Trinket from the Hunger Games and a rainbow-bedazzled unicorn.
Hall-Woods breaks out the costumes and festive backgrounds once a week for all three of her courses, Introduction to Animal Science and General Biology 1 and 2.
Students can expect Star Wars and Harry Potter-themed costumes in the weeks ahead, Hall-Woods hinted.
There are about 24 students in each class logging into the videoconference lectures.
"The whole purpose was to give students a little bit of comic relief during all of this," Hall-Woods said. "I was just trying to figure out a way to keep everybody engaged and I thought that would be kind of funny."
When the school shut down, Hall-Woods' students lost the chance to study the bacteria they had grown in soil in the classroom lab.
"It's difficult to really get that hands-on experience when you're not in the lab," Hall-Woods said. "They all have lost that. For a lot of students, that's the exciting part, to feel like a scientist and learn those techniques."
Sarah Latham, 20, of St. Peters, agreed that shifting to online classes has been challenging.
"I am used to three hour lab Fridays, but now we have been forced to discontinue those," Latham said. "Our tiny Earth project we had been working on had to come to a halt, so our soil samples have been neglected and most likely have died by now."
Without the hands-on lab experience, it is more difficult to absorb the material, Latham said.
Luckily Hall-Woods is there to bring levity to the situation.
"Many laughs are shared when we are all in the classroom physically and now virtually too," Latham said. "I think everyone can say they are shaken up right now and having some sense of silliness in a more serious time I think is much needed to keep our own sanities."
