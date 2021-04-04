St. Charles County health director to leave in May

In a statement Friday, Cianci-Chapman called it an "extremely difficult decision,” but said his husband lives and works in Indiana and their youngest son will be attending college there. "It is best for me and my entire family that I resign my position and move there," Cianci-Chapman said in the statement. He continued, "I love my job and I love living in St. Charles County. Although I have only been in this position for 18 months, I hope that my contributions to the county’s health needs during this exceptional time have been beneficial. This has certainly been a remarkable time in my career.”